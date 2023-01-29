EN
    Death toll climbs to 24 as tropical storm batters Madagascar

    KIGALI. KAZINFORM The death toll from a severe tropical storm that devastated parts of Madagascar has risen to 24, with another 21 people missing, authorities said.

    Storm Cheneso first made landfall in northeastern Madagascar on Jan. 19, dumping heavy rain and causing flash floods as it gradually moved southwest, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «In all, Cheneso has affected 17 of the island’s 22 regions,» Madagascar’s Office for Risk and Disaster Management said in an update on Friday night.

    The number of people affected has climbed to 73,377, including at least 35,677 displaced.

    More than 23,600 houses were flooded and at least 500 others completely destroyed, the statement added.

    Public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, health facilities, and schools, has also suffered extensive damage.

    More heavy rainfall is forecast in the west, northwest, and east of Madagascar over the coming days, according to the agency.

    In January 2022, tropical storm Ana killed more than 80 people in Madagascar, Mozambique, and Malawi.

