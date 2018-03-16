Death toll climbs to 6 in Miami bridge collapse

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in South Florida confirmed Friday morning that the death toll from the collapse of a newly installed pedestrian bridge in Miami has risen to six, EFE reports.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said on Twitter that it could confirm that six people had died in the collapse of the bridge, which was designed to make it safer for thousands of students living in off-campus housing in the Miami suburb of Sweetwater to walk to the main campus of Florida International University.