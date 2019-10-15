Death toll climbs to 68, damage spreads in typhoon-hit Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japanese rescuers on Tuesday raced against the clock to save more than a dozen people still missing after a catastrophic typhoon over the weekend killed at least 68 people and paralyzed numerous areas with flooding.

At least 15 others remain unaccounted for after Typhoon Hagibis brought record-breaking rainfall to huge swathes of the country, according to a tally by Keyodo News, based on information provided by authorities in each region.

Japan is still scrambling to get a complete picture of the damage. The infrastructure ministry said embankment collapses affecting 47 rivers in 66 locations had been confirmed as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, but officials said the scale of damage remains unclear as they cannot reach some areas due to very high water levels.

The most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in decades also caused mudslides, and electricity and water outages in various parts of the country.

A total of 146 mudslides were reported in 19 of Japan's 47 prefectures, while nearly 10,000 homes have been hit by muddy flood water, according to government officials.

As people return home and start cleanups, government officials urged them to protect themselves against infections by wearing masks and gloves and using sanitizing agents.