Death toll due to cold lava floods in Indonesia climbs to 50

The death toll in a cold lava flood from Mt. Marapi in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province climbed to 50, the country’s National Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Some 27 people are missing and 37 others were injured, while 3,396 people were displaced, Kompas TV reported, citing the agency.

Most of the fatalities are from Agam and Tanah Datar regencies as the cold lava flood hit residential areas over the weekend.

Search and rescue operations are still underway, while rainfall has temporarily halted the operations.

Authorities have set up public kitchens and mobile water treatment facilities for the affected people.

The eruption at the mountain has caused serious damage to residential homes, businesses, and public facilities.

An active volcano, Mt. Marapi first erupted last December and later again in January this year before its latest eruption last Saturday.