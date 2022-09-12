EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:22, 12 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Death toll from 6.8-magnitude quake in China's Sichuan rises to 93

    None
    CHENGDU. KAZINFORM A total of 93 people have died and 25 remain missing after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County and neighboring areas in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sept. 5, local authorities said Monday, Xinhua reports.

    According to the rescue headquarters, 55 of the fatalities occurred in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, where Luding is located, while 38 deaths were reported in Ya'an City as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

    Among the missing people, nine were in Luding, and 16 were in Shimian County in Ya'an.


    Photo: www.indiatvnews.com



    Tags:
    World News China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!