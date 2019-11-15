EN
    14:18, 15 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Death toll from Australian bushfires rises to 4

    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM - The death toll from the devastating fires in eastern Australia has risen to four as firefighters raced against the clock on Thursday to contain the blazes ahead of the weekend when conditions are expected to worsen, EFE reports.

    New South Wales Police reported in a statement that a body was found Wednesday night in burnt-out bushland near the city of Kempsey, located on the north coast of the state.

