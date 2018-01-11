Death toll from California mudslides climbs to at least 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of confirmed deaths from flooding and mudslides in Montecito, north west of Los Angeles, is currently standing at 17, as Californian authorities are stepping up their search for at least 20 missing persons, EFE reports.

Santa Barbara County's sheriff Bill Brown said that the rescue teams have worked tirelessly since Tuesday night searching for the missing, adding that 28 people were injured in the event.

