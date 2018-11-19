Death toll from California wildfires rises to 76

BAKU. KAZINFORM Remains of five more victims have been found in Northern California wildfire, which brings the death toll in this disaster to 76 people, local authorities reported, according to Trend.

Butte county Sheriff reported that 714 people have been located alive after Northern California wildfire and removed from the list of missing, while the number of people reported missing from the California's deadliest wildfire had risen up to 1,276.

Sheriff also said that the death toll in this disaster was now 76 people, after remains of five more victims had been found.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 1,000 were missing and 71 dead in the wildfires.

"Since last night, an additional five remains were recovered, bringing the total up to 76 human remains. Four of those human remains were found in Paradise [town in California], all four found inside structures," Honea said at a press briefing broadcast on the Butte county Fire Department's Facebook page.

The sheriff added that the authorities have managed to "tentatively " identify 63 people out of 76.

"As of tonight, the current list of unaccounted individuals stands at 1276, which is an increase today of 275 over yesterday," Honea added.

California has been struggling with several huge fires recently, which have already destroyed over several thousands of structures since last week. The so-called Camp Fire, has been dubbed by many as the most destructive fire in the state's history.