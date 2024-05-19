Death toll from floods in Brazil rises to 155

The death toll from floods caused by heavy rains in Brazil has risen to 155 on Saturday, with 94 people still missing, Anadolu Agency reports.

The floods caused by heavy rains in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, have resulted in increasing loss of life and property over the past two weeks.

According to a statement from the state's Civil Defense, the death toll has risen to 155, and the number of missing persons stands at 94.

The statement reported that the number of injured has reached 807, with over 2.3 million people having been affected by the floods. Additionally, more than 620,000 people have been displaced.

The statement also noted that 82,666 people have been rescued from the disaster area and 77,202 people are staying in shelters.

On May 3, Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite stated: “We are experiencing an extremely exceptional situation. This is not just a critical event; it is the most devastating event in the state's history.”

Leite announced a "state of disaster" for 180 days due to the scale of the tragedy and emphasized significant efforts to evacuate people.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who visited the affected areas three times, promised to rebuild the region.