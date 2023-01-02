EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:45, 02 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Death toll from floods in Philippines rises to 49

    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The number of people killed in floods triggered by heavy rains in the Philippines has risen to 49, according to media reports, Anadolu Agency reports.

    According to CNN Philippines, a statement by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that 49 people died in the floods, 16 people were injured, and search and rescue efforts for 22 missing people were ongoing.

    The statement said that the majority of the casualties happened in Northern Mindanao.

    It said that nearly 554,000 people were affected by the floods, more than 51,400 people were displaced, and over 10,100 people are in evacuation facilities.

    The Philippines, which is hit by an average of 20 typhoons and storms every year, is one of the countries that suffer the most from natural disasters.



    Photo: AFP



    Tags:
    World News Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!