EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:38, 03 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Death toll from Greece train crash rises to 57

    None
    Photo: Vaggelis Kousioras
    ATHENS. KAZINFORM The death toll from Tuesday night's train crash in central Greece has increased to 57, authorities said on Thursday, Kazinform learned from Xinhua.

    Forty-eight people remain hospitalized, six of them in intensive care, Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou told journalists.

    A search and rescue operation is expected to conclude on Friday, Greek Fire Service spokesman Vasilios Vathrakogiannis added.

    An investigation is simultaneously underway to determine the causes of the crash -- how and why a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train traveling in opposite directions.

    A station master has been arrested and charged with manslaughter by negligence.

    The government has declared a three-day national mourning until Friday and promised that problems affecting the operation of railways will be addressed to prevent such tragedies in the future.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!