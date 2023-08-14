EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:14, 14 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Death toll from Hawaii wildfires hits 93

    None
    Photo: Kyodo
    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM The death toll from the Maui wildfires in U.S. state of Hawaii reached 93 on Saturday, according to the Maui County's website.

    The death toll was 89 earlier in the day. Officials believe the current fire could end up being the deadliest disaster in the country's history, Xinhua reports.

    Fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, wildfires on Maui are raging through dry brush that covers the island and firefighting efforts may be hampered by limited staff and equipment.

    At a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned that the death toll would continue to increase as more victims were discovered.


    Tags:
    Wildfires World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!