Death toll from heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro rises to 16

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The death toll from heavy rains that have hit the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro since Friday has risen to 16, with 10 still missing, rescue teams announced on Sunday.

The city of Angra dos Reis has been the most affected by the rains, with at least eight people dead and 10 missing after several landslides buried homes, according to local firefighters, Xinhua reports.

On Friday night, Angra dos Reis registered 655 millimeters of rain, the largest amount in the municipality's history.

In the city of Paraty, seven people from the same family, a mother and her six children between the ages of two and 17, died after being buried in a landslide.

Another death occurred in Mesquita when a 38-year-old man was electrocuted while helping a person out of a flooded street.

The rains are expected to continue throughout Sunday, potentially leading to more landslides in the region.