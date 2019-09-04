EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:45, 04 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Death toll from Hurricane Dorian climbs to 7 in the Bahamas

    None
    None
    SAN JUAN. KAZINFORM The prime minister of the Bahamas on Tuesday said that the toll from Hurricane Dorian's devastating passage through the Caribbean archipelago had increased to seven deaths, EFE reports.

    Hubert Minnis said that the number of dead would continue to increase and that there were serious injuries among the more than 20 injured on the Abaco islands who had been transferred to New Providence – where the nation's capital, Nassau, is located – for hospitalization.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!