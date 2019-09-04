18:45, 04 September 2019 | GMT +6
Death toll from Hurricane Dorian climbs to 7 in the Bahamas
SAN JUAN. KAZINFORM The prime minister of the Bahamas on Tuesday said that the toll from Hurricane Dorian's devastating passage through the Caribbean archipelago had increased to seven deaths, EFE reports.
Hubert Minnis said that the number of dead would continue to increase and that there were serious injuries among the more than 20 injured on the Abaco islands who had been transferred to New Providence – where the nation's capital, Nassau, is located – for hospitalization.