Death toll from Mexico earthquake rises to 324

ASTANA. KAZIFORM The death toll from last week's powerful earthquake in central Mexico has risen to at least 324, with more than half of the victims in the capital, EFE reports with reference to Mexico's national emergency management chief Luis Felipe Puente.

The magnitude-7.1 earthquake on Sept. 19 killed 186 people in the capital, 73 in Morelos state, 45 in Puebla state, 13 in Mexico state, which surrounds the Federal District and forms part of the Mexico City metropolitan area, six in Guerrero state and one in Oaxaca state.

While the number of fatalities has remained stable in Morelos, Puebla, Mexico, Guerrero and Oaxaca, the death toll rose from 180 to 186 in the capital in recent hours.

On Saturday, four people died as a result of a magnitude-6.1 aftershock that caused alarm in southern and central Mexico.

Two women died from heart attacks in Mexico City after a seismic alert system was activated by the temblor.

Two other people died in southern Mexico on Saturday: a woman from Asuncion Ixtaltepec - a town in the southern Isthmus of Tehuantepec region - whose house collapsed and a man who was attacked by bees when a beehive fell to the ground during the aftershock.

Seismologists said Saturday's temblor was an aftershock of the massive magnitude-8.2 earthquake that struck just off Mexico's southern coast on Sept. 7, killing 98 people.