Death toll from Mexico pipeline blast rises to 73

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM At least 73 people have been killed in Friday's fuel pipeline explosion in Mexico's central state of Hidalgo, said governor Omar Fayad on Saturday evening.

More dead bodies have been recovered at the scene as the cleaning work is going on and more people who had suffered critical injuries in the explosion died in different hospitals, said the official, Xinhua reports.

He also reported that the number of people injured is now 74. Among them, 24 are being treated in hospitals in Hidalgo and 50 are in hospitals of Mexico City, the States of Mexico, Queretaro and Guanajuato.

Previous reports said that at least 71 people were killed and 76 others injured in the explosion.

"The expectation of finding more people alive is practically disappearing," Fayad added.

Attorney General of Mexico Alejandro Gertz told reporters that one of the clues under investigation is that the static electricity from the synthetic clothing of people around the pipeline may have detonated the blast since the gasoline was loaded with a series of high-lethal flammable gases.

At the moment no one has been detained due to the explosion in Hidalgo, he said.

The explosion and ensuing blaze occurred at a pipeline spot in the community of San Primitivo of the municipality of Tlahuelilpan at around 7:00 p.m. local time (0100 GMT) on Friday, when hundreds of people gathered around a leak to collect fuel.

The pipeline of the state-owned petroleum company Pemex runs from the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico to the Tula refinery, near the site of the incident.





Photo credit: The Associated Press