Death toll from Northern California wildfire rises to 79

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM The death toll from the massive wildfire in Northern California, dubbed the Camp Fire, has climbed to 79, while the number of unaccounted for decreased by nearly 300, said authorities on Monday evening.

Two human remains were found on Monday, one in a structure in the town of Paradise and another near the town of Magalia, bringing the death toll from 77 to 79, Xinhua reports.



Of the 79 fatalities, 64 have been tentatively identified. The number of unaccounted for decreased by 294 and currently stands at 699, according to the Butte County Sheriff.

Local officials have repeatedly stressed that the list of unaccounted for may include people who may not know they were reported missing.

The fire, which was first reported on Nov. 8 in Butte County, scorched 151,272 acres (612 square km), with 70 percent contained, and destroyed over 15,000 structures, including 11,713 houses, 472 commercial and 3,388 other buildings, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuation warnings in some areas affected by the Camp Fire was lifted. Local officials warned evacuated residents not to return to their homes as there were no electricity, no water and no phone service.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch on Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning for the fire area.

Multiple agencies of different levels are preparing for the potential impacts of storm weather in wildfire-impacted areas within Butte County, according to a county release.

The Camp Fire is now the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California's history. It's also the deadliest wildfire in 100 years in the United States.