    13:24, 11 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Death toll from south Brazil storms rises to 116

    Brazil
    Photo: Xinhua

    The death toll from deadly storms in south Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state has climbed to 116, the Civil Defense agency said on Friday, Xinhua reports. 

    Another 143 people were missing, with 756 injured and around 400,000 evacuated, according to the agency's latest update.

    A total of 1,947,372 people were affected by the storms, while 70,863 were rescued by security forces and rescuers, the agency said.

    The Salgado Filho International Airport of Porto Alegre, the state capital, is out of service after the Guaiba River flooded the city.

    Since April 29, rains and floods have caused the worst climate tragedy in the history of Rio Grande do Sul, a top agricultural and livestock producer that borders Argentina and Uruguay, where more than 437 municipalities have suffered from the storms.

    World News Natural disasters
