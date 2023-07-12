Death toll from torrential rain in southwestern Japan rises to 7

FUKUOKA. KAZINFORM - Two more people were confirmed dead Tuesday following torrential rains in southwestern Japan, bringing the death toll to seven, a tally by Kyodo News showed.

Police and firefighters continued searching for two missing people after downpours pounded parts of the Kyushu region, causing mudslides and river overflows and cutting off roads, water, and sewage systems, Kyodo reports.

A 79-year-old man was confirmed dead after being found in the mouth of a river in Karatsu, Saga Prefecture, the prefectural government said.

He was among the three who went missing after a landslide hit two houses in the city. A 70-year-old woman was found and pronounced dead Monday, while a man in his 50s remains unaccounted for.

In Fukuoka Prefecture, a man was found floating in a flooded underpass on Monday night in Dazaifu and later confirmed dead, local authorities said.

Еще два человека были подтверждены мертвыми во вторник после проливных дождей на юго-западе Японии, в результате чего число погибших достигло семи, как показали подсчеты Kyodo News.