EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:43, 29 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Death toll in Brazil's mining dam collapse rises to 65

    None
    None
    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The death toll in the mining dam collapse in Brazil's south-east has risen to 65, the Globo TV channel reported on Monday citing the government of the Minas Gerais state, TASS reported.

    Earlier reports said 60 people died in the disaster. The identities of 35 victims have already been established. According to latest updates, 292 people remain missing. Over 380 people were rescued following the dam collapse.

    On January 25, a dam collapsed at an iron-ore mine in Brumandinho in Brazil's south-eastern Minas Gerais state. Residents of affected areas were evacuated, and several buildings were destroyed by mud flows. The state's authorities announced a three-day mourning over the tragedy.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!