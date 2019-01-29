Death toll in Brazil's mining dam collapse rises to 65

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The death toll in the mining dam collapse in Brazil's south-east has risen to 65, the Globo TV channel reported on Monday citing the government of the Minas Gerais state, TASS reported.

Earlier reports said 60 people died in the disaster. The identities of 35 victims have already been established. According to latest updates, 292 people remain missing. Over 380 people were rescued following the dam collapse.

On January 25, a dam collapsed at an iron-ore mine in Brumandinho in Brazil's south-eastern Minas Gerais state. Residents of affected areas were evacuated, and several buildings were destroyed by mud flows. The state's authorities announced a three-day mourning over the tragedy.