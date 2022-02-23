Death toll in Brazil’s Petropolis mudslides, floods hits 176; more than 110 missing

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The death toll from last week’s mudslides and floods in the Brazilian city of Petropolis reached 176 as of Monday, Rio de Janeiro’s state civil defence said, with more than 110 people still missing.

Downpours in the colonial-era city exceeded the average for the entire month of February last Tuesday alone, causing mudslides that flooded streets, destroyed houses, washed away cars and buses, and left gashes hundreds of yards wide on the region’s mountainsides, according to Reuters.

Residents described the agony of waiting for news on their missing friends and relatives, WAM reports.

Responding to the disaster, several Brazilian states sent reinforcements to help searching for missing people and cleaning up the debris alongside Rio’s fire department.