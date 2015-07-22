Death toll in Chechnya minibus crash climbs to 11

GROZNY. KAZINFORM - The death toll from the minibus crash, which fell into an abyss in Chechnya's Vedensky District on Tuesday, has grown to 11 people, a source in the region's emergency services told TASS on Wednesday.

"The number of people who died after GAZelle [minibus] fell into an abyss has grown to 11 people," the source said. According to previous reports, nine people died and six were injured, including a child. After medical aid was delivered to them in Vedeno's hospital they were taken to the hospitals in the cities of Shali and Grozny. Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov earlier said the minibus was carrying residents of the Dagestani village of Andi. He ordered to attract the best doctors for treating the injured. He also expressed condolences to President of Dagestan Ramazan Abdulatipov, the families and relatives of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.