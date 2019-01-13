Death toll in China coal mine accident rises to 21

XI'AN. KAZINFORM - All the 21 miners trapped underground were confirmed dead after a roof collapse happened in a coal mine in Northwest China's Shaanxi province, according to local authorities on Sunday, China Daily reports.

The accident happened around 4:30 pm local time Saturday at the Lijiagou coal mine of the Baiji Mining Co., Ltd. in the city of Shenmu. At that time, 87 people were working underground. Sixty-six of them were lifted to safety after the accident.



An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.