    09:06, 20 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Death toll in fatal road accident in S Kazakhstan rises

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The death toll from a tragic road accident not far from Shymkent city, South Kazakhstan region has risen this morning.

    A three-year-old child succumbed to his injuries in hospital raising the death toll to 6 people.

    Recall that the car crash near Kazygurt village has already claimed lives of five adults. 15 people remain in the hospital after a Ford minin van and a Toyota car collided on a highway on Monday evening.

    According to the latest reports, both drivers died at the scene. The police are investigating.

