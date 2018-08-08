Death toll in Indonesia earthquake climbs to 131 as thousands await aid

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Indonesian authorities Wednesday raised to 131 the death toll in the magnitude-6.9 earthquake that on Sunday shook the island of Lombok, where thousands still await food, water and shelter, EFE reports.

The spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho added in a press conference that another 1,467 people have had to be admitted to hospitals owing to the injuries they sustained in the quake.