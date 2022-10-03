Death toll in Indonesia's football stampede rises to 174: official

MALANG. KAZINFORM The death toll in a crowd stampede at a football match in Indonesia's East Java province has reached 174 as of Sunday afternoon, according to the province's deputy governor Emil Dardak, Xinhua reports.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday night at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang of Indonesia's East Java province, right after Arema Malang club lost to Persebaya Surabaya in an Indonesian league football match.

According to the police official, a large number of supporters of the losing team refused to accept the defeat of the game and climbed over the fence and entered the football pitch, resulting in clashes with the police and a stampede.

According to local media reports, supporters of both football teams brawled and fought inside the stadium, and riot police fired tear gas at them, which caused panic among crowds. People scrambled to leave the stadium, leading to a stampede at an exit.













Photo by Bram Yudha/Xinhua