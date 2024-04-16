Death toll in Indonesia's South Sulawesi landslides rises to 20

Search and rescue team has found two more bodies in landslides in Tana Toraja in South Sulawesi, bringing the death toll to 20, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

High-intensity rain triggered landslides on unstable ground in Lembang Randan Batu and Manggau villages on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. local time, injuring some people and burying four houses.

Search and rescue operations were carried out amidst fog and rain, and landslides blocked roads.

All the missing people have been found with the recent finding of the two deceased. The search operation was then called off, but the team remained on the lookout for any reports from locals.