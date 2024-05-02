Death toll in Kenya floods rises to 179 as thousands remain displaced

Floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Kenya have claimed the lives of 179 people, officials said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Ongoing floods have led to the unfortunate loss of 10 lives within the past 24 hours, raising the national flood-related death toll to 179," Isaac Mwaura, Kenya's government spokesperson, said in a statement.

Mwaura said among the dead were 15 children and that 90 people were still missing.

The floods have also caused widespread displacement, forcing 195,011 people from 31,341 households to flee their homes.

Relief agencies working with the Kenyan government have provided shelter, food, and essential supplies to those affected.

Several tourist lodges across Kenya's Maasai Mara National Park have been inundated, leaving visitors stranded.

Aerial images captured by rescue teams show the roofs of lavish hotels and camps submerged in water.

Kenya's Tourism Minister Alfred Mutua said rescue teams are working to evacuate those trapped, but the ongoing rains pose significant challenges.

The flooding is part of a larger crisis in East Africa, with Tanzania alone reporting over 150 casualties since the onset of heavy rains in March.

Additionally, neighboring Rwanda has reported at least 10 fatalities due to floods.

More than 40 people were killed on Monday in a landslide in Nakuru County in Kenya.

The accident happened in Mai Mahiu, located approximately 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of the capital Nairobi.