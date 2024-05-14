Death toll in Kenya floods rises to 277

The death toll from catastrophic floods in Kenya has risen to 277, said a government spokesperson on Monday, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, Isaac Mwaura said 411,825 people have been affected by the flooding and 58,009 others displaced in Nairobi County, adding to the nationwide total of 55,575 displaced households.

The announcement comes as schools finally reopened on Monday after multiple delays caused by severe flooding. Originally scheduled for April 29, the reopening was postponed to May 13, with some schools remaining closed pending repairs.

"44 primary schools and 27 secondary schools have not reopened, due to flood-related challenges," Mwaura said.

A total of 62 health facilities across 11 of Kenya's 47 counties have been impacted by the floods, while 419 Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in 20 counties have been damaged.

Additionally, 53 cholera cases have been reported, prompting urgent medical outreach programs for cholera control and other waterborne diseases in affected Counties.

Authorities have issued directives for individuals residing within the 30-meter riparian corridor of rivers and watercourses nationwide to vacate, with mandatory evacuation procedures currently underway along rivers in Nairobi County.