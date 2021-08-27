Death toll in military unit blasts in Zhambyl rgn rises to 5

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The death toll from the explosions at the military unit in Zhambyl region has risen to five, Kazinform cites the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In its statement, the Defense Ministry said Fire Chief Sergeant Yerkin Nadirbekov, born in 1992, died at the scene after the explosions. He led the efforts to put out the fire at the warehouse of engineering munitions.

The Defense Ministry expresses condolences to the victim’s family members and close ones, pledging necessary help.