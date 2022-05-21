EN
    17:16, 21 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Death toll in Shymkent explosion climbs to 3

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Three people were killed in an explosion which rocked Shymkent city earlier today, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Turkestan region health office.

    The explosion occurred at the building of a pharmacy next to a local maternity clinic at around 12:00 am. A security guard, a man and a 3-week-old newborn died as a result of the blast. Eight people more were hospitalized with various injuries.

    A residential complex and seven cars were damaged in the explosion as well.

    Firefighters summoned to the scene extinguished a fire which had been caused by the explosion. The total area of the fire was 55 sq.m.

    The police are investigating the cause of the blast.


