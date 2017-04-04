Death toll in St. Petersburg subway blast climbs to 14

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM The death toll in the blast that rocked the St. Petersburg subway on Monday has reached 14, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said on Tuesday.

"Today, we can verify the death of 14 people: eleven at the scene and three others died in an agonizing condition, one of them at the stage of transportation in the ambulance and two others - at a reception area of Mariinsky Hospital of injuries incompatible with life," she told reporters in St. Petersburg.

According to the minister, 49 people remain in hospitals now. "Thirteen have been released [from hospitals]. All patients are examined by the best specialists every day and are provided with medicine and blood," Skvortsova added.

An unidentified device went off at about 14:40 Moscow Time on Monday in a subway train car when the train was moving from Tekhnologichesky Institut station to Sennaya Ploshchad station.

The Russian Investigative Committee has qualified the blast as a terrorist attack, but other versions are looked into as well.

Source: TASS .