    20:25, 13 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Death toll in Türkiye earthquake rises to 48,448: Interior minister

    None
    Photo: aa.com.tr
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The death toll from powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye last month has risen to 48,448, the country’s interior minister said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

    «6,660 of the dead were foreign nationals,» Soylu said at a news conference in quake-hit Malatya province along with Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

    Debris removal work continues, he added.

    On Feb. 6, the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

    More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.


    World News
