Death toll in Toronto van attack increases to 10

TORONTO. KAZINFORM - The number of people who died of injuries has increased to 10 after a van plowed into pedestrians in Toronto's northern suburb on Monday, police said, Xinhua reports.

There are still 15 wounded people who have been rushed to different hospitals across the city, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said.

Previous reports said at least nine people were killed and 16 others injured in the attack.

Saunders said a suspect identified as Alek Minassian, a 25-year-old from the Toronto suburb, has been detained.

However, the motive of the attack is unknown yet and Toronto police have no file record on this suspect, the police chief added.

A white van jumped over a curb and plowed into pedestrians. The driver fled briefly but was soon arrested, according to police.

Police cordoned off several city blocks and Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has sent an alert, saying that there is no subway service between Sheppard and Finch Stations as Toronto Police are conducting investigation at Sheppard Station.

"The investigation is at a stage where no further information can be confirmed at this point. The police are conducting obviously their thorough investigation to determine what happened and why it happened, the motivations involved," Canadian Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale told a press conference.

At least seven people were rushed to nearby Sunnybrook Health Services Center's trauma center, the hospital said on Twitter, adding that the emergency department has been locked down as an added precaution.

The incident took place about 29 km from the city center, where foreign ministers from the G7 countries were meeting to discuss world issues.

After the tragedy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Ottawa: "We're just learning about the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected."