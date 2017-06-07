Death toll in twin Iran attacks rises to 12, at least 39 others injured

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The death toll in the twin attack that struck the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday has risen to 12, according to emergency services, EFE reports.

Another 39 people were injured when gunmen and suicide bombers launched simultaneous attacks against Iran's parliament building and the mausoleum of the late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini.

Security forces brought the situation under control after a five-hour deadly assault, which was later claimed by the Islamic State terror organization.

Although it was not confirmed by the emergency services, the data provided so far indicates that the larger massacre was committed at the parliament building, where 11 people died and others were taken hostage.

In the mausoleum, the official media reported that an employee was killed and four pilgrims were wounded.

IS militants broke into both places with Kalashnikov rifles, pistols and explosives.

It is estimated that at least eight people took part in the attacks, some blew themselves up, while others were either shot or arrested by police.

Parliament was placed on lockdown by the police amid an atmosphere of immense tension.

Such attacks are unusual in Iran, and authorities have strengthened security measures around official buildings.