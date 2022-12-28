Death toll in US winter storm climbs to 63

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM A massive winter storm hitting much of the Midwest and northern US has claimed 63 lives, according to US media reports on Tuesday, citing officials.

Byron Brown, mayor of the hard-hit city of Buffalo in Western New York state, where authorities reported 27 deaths, told news channel MSNBC that the storm was «probably worse than anything that this city has seen in over 50 years,» Anadolu Agency reports.

The National Weather Service said Monday that «the major lake effect snow event downwind of the Great Lakes will gradually come to an end by Tuesday.»

Last weekend’s Christmas 2022 season brought on a blizzard, with nearly 60% of the US population facing a winter advisory of some sort as well as extreme temperatures and conditions.

Snow walloped much of the middle of the country but stretched all the way from the Appalachian Mountains to the southern border with Mexico.

Lake effect conditions in Western New York state were especially strong, blowing at hurricane force. A «bomb cyclone» over the Great Lakes – or a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure during a storm – set off the extremely hazardous squall, which left many dead in cars and homes as they scrambled for cover amid the unprecedented weather.

Airports shuttered in the face of the winter onslaught, with Buffalo as well as Denver, Colorado and Detroit, Michigan just some of the major hubs to cancel flights.

According to the website FlightAware, more than 2,800 flights were canceled for Tuesday.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for New York state following the deadly blizzard.

