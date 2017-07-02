EN
    12:17, 02 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Death toll in Volga area bus crash rises to 13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The death toll in a bus crash in Russia's Volga area Republic of Tatarstan has risen to 13, a spokesperson for the regional health ministry's press service told TASS on Sunday.

    "28 people are listed as victims, 13 of them died and 15 were injured (12 are in hospitals and three are receiving out-patient treatment)," the spokesperson said.

    According to earlier reports, the accident took place at about 00:40 Moscow time on Sunday. A Kamaz truck collided with a passenger bus carrying 28 people on board. As a result, the bus overturned and caught fire. The Kamaz driver was not injured.

    Earlier , we reported with reference to TASS that a passenger bus collided with a Kamaz truck near the city of Zainsk in Russia's Volga area Republic of Tatarstan.

