Death toll of Kabul massive bombing rises to 64

KABUL. KAZINFORM The death toll of Tuesday's deadly bombing in the Afghan capital of Kabul has risen to 64 with 347 others injuried, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The latest finding of our probe into the Tuesday morning's deadly terrorist attack in Kabul found that 64 persons, including military personnel and civilians, were killed and 347 others wounded," Sediq Sediqqi told a press briefing here.

The attack took place after a Taliban suicide bomber rammed a truck bomb into the wall of a compound belonged to the country's national intelligence agency in Pul-e-Mahmood Khan locality at around 9:00 a.m. local time Tuesday.

Two armed militants entered into the building and engaged with the security forces shortly after the blast.

Several elite security personnel, who were in charges of providing security for high-ranking officials, were receiving training inside the targeted building when the attack occurred.

A total of 54 vehicles parked around the site were destroyed by the massive blast, Sediqqi said.

Most of civilian victims were affected by shrapnel and flying glasses as the blast also destroyed several buildings around the site and shattered the windows of nearby business district.

Earlier reports put the number of death to 28 and 327 injured.

More than 3,540 civilians were killed and over 7,450 injured as the violence spread in different places of the country last year, according to a report by the UN mission in the country released on mid-February.

Source: Xinhua