Death toll reaches 42 in Istanbul terrorist attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The death toll as a result of the terrorist attack committed at Istanbul Ataturk International Airport June 28 has reached 42 people, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Thirteen of the killed are foreigners.

Turkish, Saudi Arabian, Iraqi, Tunisian, Uzbek, Iranian, Jordanian and Ukrainian citizens are among the killed.

Currently, 239 people who were injured as a result of the terrorist attack are receiving treatment in Turkish hospitals.

The "Islamic State" (IS, aka ISIS, ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group stands behind the terrorist attack, according to the preliminary data.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az