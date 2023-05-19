Death toll rises to 11 in Italy's Emilia Romagna emergency

ROME. KAZINFORM The death toll in the Emilia Romagna flooding and landslides has risen to 11 after a husband and wife couple were found dead in their apartment in Russi in the province of Ravenna on Thursday afternoon, ANSA reported.

The pair, aged 73 and 71, had been missing since Wednesday, when their son raised the alarm.

The exact cause of death was unclear, but electrocution was reportedly one of the possibilities under consideration.