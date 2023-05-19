EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:38, 19 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Death toll rises to 11 in Italy's Emilia Romagna emergency

    None
    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM The death toll in the Emilia Romagna flooding and landslides has risen to 11 after a husband and wife couple were found dead in their apartment in Russi in the province of Ravenna on Thursday afternoon, ANSA reported.

    The pair, aged 73 and 71, had been missing since Wednesday, when their son raised the alarm.

    The exact cause of death was unclear, but electrocution was reportedly one of the possibilities under consideration.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!