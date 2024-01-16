Death toll rises to 12 due to rains in Rio de Janeiro

The death toll from the storm that hit the southeastern Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday has risen to 12, with two more people reported missing, Governor Claudio Castro announced on Monday, Xinhua reported.

The storm caused landslides, floods and the consequent disruption of public services in much of the northern part of Rio de Janeiro and neighboring municipalities such as Duque de Caxias, Sao Jose de Meriti, Belford Roxo and Nova Iguacu.

Rio de Janeiro was declared in a state of emergency on Sunday following the disruption caused by the storm.

The governor said that the tragedy "exposed" the effects of the El Nino weather current and that is why he will ask President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to prioritize infrastructure projects to try to control the situation of rivers and streams that pass through the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro.

"It is fundamental that this work be a priority. Especially this year as we are going through this new reality with El Nino. Unfortunately, this is our new normal. The state and the cities have to be more resilient every day. We have to work more every day on construction projects that help prevent situations like this from happening again," he said.

Castro said he will distribute subsidies of 3,000 reais per home (about 613 U.S. dollars) next week so that families can rebuild homes and purchase destroyed appliances