Death toll rises to 22 as monsoon rains trigger floods, landslides in Thailand

The death toll from floods and landslides caused by ongoing monsoon rains in Thailand has risen to 22, with 19 others injured, local media reported on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said that nearly 30,000 households across the country have been affected by severe rainfall, according to the Bangkok Post.

Search and rescue operations continue for those reported missing.

The DDPM also warned that the risk of flooding remains high in the northern provinces of Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, Phetchabun, and Phrae.

Monsoon rains, which typically occur from June to September in South Asia, often lead to large-scale natural disasters and accidents each year.