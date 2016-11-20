Death toll rises to 60 after train derailment in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 60 people were killed when several carriages of a train derailed northern India, Agency France Press reported citing local police.

“Earlier, we reported about 30 dead and 150 injured people,” Chief Inspector of Kanpur city police in Uttar-Pradesh province Zaqi Ahmed said.

The accident occurred near Pukhrayan town.

Some sources say that rail breakage could lead to the tragedy, Kazinform refers to RIA Novosti.