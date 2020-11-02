Death toll rises to 8 in bridge collapse in north China

TIANJIN. KAZINFORM - The death toll in a railway bridge collapse in north China's Tianjin Municipality climbed to eight on Monday, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.

The collapse occurred at around 9 a.m. Sunday when the over-30-meter-long bridge in Tianjin's Binhai New Area was under repair.

The rescue operation ended at around 6 p.m. on the same day, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Photo: © Twitter / People's Daily China