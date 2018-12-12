Death toll rises to three in Strasbourg Christmas market shooting

STRASBOURG. KAZINFORM - Three people were killed when an assailant opened fire on people at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, the local prefect said in a statement early Wednesday, EFE reports.

Eleven other people were wounded in the attack on Tuesday evening, five of them seriously, the statement added.



France's Interior Minister, Christophe Castaner, told reporters that authorities have identified the shooter and have deployed a massive search operation to track him down.



He said that the unnamed subject has a criminal record.



Judicial sources told EFE that the office of France's anti-terrorism prosecutor was taking charge of the investigation.



Police in Strasbourg, the home of the European Parliament, said in a statement that the suspect was registered by authorities in its file on radicalized individuals.



"About (8 pm), an armed individual entered the perimeter of the Christmas market by the Corbeau bridge and headed for Orfevres Street. The individual opened fire, wounding several people," the statement said.



The Interior Ministry said that schools and colleges would be open on Wednesday. It called on people to follow instructions from the authorities and to remain vigilant.