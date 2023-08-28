Deaths among children in road accidents rise in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Death rate of children in road accidents has risen 38% in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the same time, the country has seen a 9% decrease in road accidents involving underage, and a 15% decrease in the number of children injured in road accidents.

According to chief inspector-at-large of the administrative police committee of the country’s interior ministry, half of the children injured in road accidents were passengers, and the rest half pedestrians. The death rate of children in road accidents has risen 38% in Kazakhstan, she added.

To raise awareness of the public to the issue of child road traffic injuries, the country carries out preventive actions on a regular basis, implementing measures to stabilize the situation with the issue.