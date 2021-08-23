EN
    12:30, 23 August 2021

    Deaths exceed births in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM In the past six months 3,193 babies were born in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. More than 40% of them were born in Petropavlovsk.

    Out of which 1,688 are baby boys, 1,505 are baby girls, the national statistics bureau reports. The most births were recorded in Ualikhan, Shal Akyn, Zhambyl and Aiyrtai districts. The lowest births were registered in Timiryazev district.

    3,595 people died in the same period. Respiratory diseases is the first leading cause of deaths in the region up to 18%, then comes circulatory diseases with more than 15%.

    1,481 marriages were registered in the first half of the year that is 32% more against the same period of the last year. 354 couples divorced.


    Statistics North Kazakhstan region
