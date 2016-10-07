Debris found in Mauritius confirmed to be from missing MH370

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - A piece of debris found washed ashore on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius has been confirmed to be from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said Friday.

Liow said in a statement that based on a part number found on the debris, Australia, which is leading the search for the Boeing 777, identified it as a piece of the plane's left outboard flap, Kyodo reports.



"The flap manufacturer supplied records indicating that this work order number was incorporated into the outboard flap shipset line number 404. This corresponds to the Boeing 777 aircraft line number 404, registered as 9M-MRO (MH370)," Liow said.



"As such, the experts have concluded that the debris piece originated from the aircraft 9M-MRO, also known as MH370," he added.



The jumbo jet and its 239 passengers and crew vanished from radar on March 8, 2014, while en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.



Experts, using radar and satellite data, have concluded that the aircraft was deliberately diverted from its planned flight path and ditched in the southern Indian Ocean.



A massive international search yielded nothing until the first piece of debris, a wing part known as a flaperon, was found beached on Reunion Island, near Madagascar, in July last year.



Since then more pieces that were "almost certainly" from the Boeing 777 have been discovered in South Africa, Mozambique, Mauritius, and Madagascar.



The latest piece was found in May.



Last month, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau confirmed that a section of a wing flap found on the island of Pemba, off the coast of Tanzania, on June 20 belonged to the ill-fated flight.



The plane parts found were all located in areas consistent with drift models made of the southern Indian Ocean.



The Australia-led underwater search operation has so far scoured over 90 percent of that area using ship-towed sonar equipment.



Australia, Malaysia, and China agreed in July that the search will end by December, unless credible new evidence surfaces that could pinpoint the location of the aircraft.



Source: Kyodo