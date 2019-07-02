Debt relief: Kazakh PM instructs gov’t authorities to identify money use mechanisms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin gave a number of instructions to government authorities during today's Government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our current goal is to promptly make all organizational and legal actions required for the timely implementation of social measures. Financial resources needed for this are specified in the draft 2019-2021 national budget. Within a week, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank should determine the mechanisms for the application of funds allocated for debt relief for citizens and writing off the fines and penalties accumulated under unsecured consumer loans and should submit the respective draft resolution to the Government," said Askar Mamin.



The Head of Government added that the Yenbek Government Programme mechanisms for the training and retraining microlending have proven to be effective tools for the productive employment of unemployed people.



"50 billion tenge are additionally provided for the expansion of the mechanisms. The Ministry of Labor, local executive authorities, and Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs should organize effective work in this regard. The functioning of the employment centers needs to be improved. It is necessary to switch from passive registration to a proactive format of searching for those in need of employment and filling the existing vacancies. The Ministry of Labor, jointly with the regional governors, and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, is to adopt new regulatory procedures on the employment centers within a month. By the end of the month, the Ministry of Information and Social Development is to approve the regulations for the distribution of housing among income-earning youths," Askar Mamin emphasized.