Debuts in the Opera Turandot

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Giacomo Puccini's grand opera Turandot will be presented to the audience on December 21 and 23. A number of significant debuts will take place at the Astana Opera Grand Hall on these days.

On December 23, the opera house's Principal Soloist, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, brilliant soprano Saltanat Akhmetova makes her debut as the tender, touching Liù, Astana Opera's official website reads.

"I am faced with an interesting, but challenging task: to interpret this multifaceted character from the acting point of view, all the while taking into account the technically complex vocal part. It is very important to convey the beauty of my heroine's soul through singing. Her kindness and dedication inspire great respect: she is ready to sacrifice her life for the sake of her unrequited feelings for Calaf. The heroic act of defenseless Liù reveals to Princess Turandot what love is," noted Saltanat Akhmetova.

On December 21 and 23, excellent young vocalists Ramzat Balakishiyev and Yerzhan Saipov make their debut as Pong, the Head Chef of the Imperial Kitchen, and Ping, Lord Chancellor. For the first time at the Astana Opera, Calaf will be presented by guest soloists: on December 21 - Paolo Lardizzone (Italy), on December 23 - Konstantin Andreyev (Ukraine).

On December 21, the part of Liù, a slave girl, will be sung by the Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktai. On December 21 and 23, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Zhupar Gabdullina will perform the title role of the proud Princess Turandot. Altoum, the Emperor of China - Akylbek Tabynbayev, Timur, the deposed King of Tartary - Bolat Yessimkhanov, a Mandarin - Shyngys Rassylkhan, Pang, Majordomo - Yerulan Kamel.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir, Music Director and Conductor - the opera house's Principal Conductor, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan famous maestro Alan Buribayev, Principal Choirmaster - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. Stage Director - Davide Livermore (Italy), Set and Costume Designers - Sofia Tasmagambetova and Pavel Dragunov. Lighting Designer - Vincenzo Raponi (Italy), Projections Designer - Carlo Camorali (D-wok Company). Assistant Directors - Natalya Kagadiy, Yerenbak Toikenov. Head of the Children's Choir - Altynganym Akhmetova.

On December 21 the performance will begin at 19:00, on December 23 - at 17:00.